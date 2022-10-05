What explains China’s actions at the Line of Actual Control? | In Focus podcast

Ananth Krishnan October 05, 2022 20:35 IST

Ananth Krishnan October 05, 2022 20:35 IST

Manoj Joshi speaks to us on the recent disengagement in the India-China border, and how the countries can rebuild their broken trust.

Manoj Joshi speaks to us on the recent disengagement in the India-China border, and how the countries can rebuild their broken trust.

On September 13, 2022, India and China disengaged from a fifth friction point in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both sides have now established five buffer zones since tensions began in April 2020, but the LAC crisis is far from over. In this episode, Manoj Joshi, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Reservation Foundation and author of “Understanding the India China Border”, explains where things stand on the border, where both countries go from here as they look to rebuild shattered trust, and what may have driven China’s recent actions on the LAC that have upended decades of peace. Guest: Manoj Joshi, Distinguished Fellow, Observer Reservation Foundation, and author of “Understanding the India China Border.” Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values