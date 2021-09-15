The Pak hand in Afghanistan | In Focus podcast

Shuja Nawaz tell us whether Pakistan will come under pressure from the rest of the world over the Taliban rule in Pakistan

Pakistan is a key player in the politics of Afghanistan. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is seen as a strategic victory for Pakistan, one of the three countries that recognised the Islamic Emirate in 1997.

How critical is Western recognition and aid for the survival of the Taliban and the Afghan people? Will Pakistan come under pressure from the rest of the world if the Taliban continue to exclude women and minorities from the governance structure? Will the Taliban continue its previous policy of sheltering the Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups? Or will they show a new face to the world?

Guest: Shuja Nawaz, distinguished fellow at the South Asia Centre of the Washington-based Atlantic Council. Brother of former Pakistani Army Chief Asif Nawaz, and author of "Crossed Swords: Pakistan, its Army, and the Wars Within".

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu