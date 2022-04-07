The impact of war on India - Russia ties | In Focus podcast
D.B. Venkatesh Varma speaks to us on how the war is upending geopolitics, and the impact on India-Russia ties.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Delhi reaffirmed India’s decision not to join the sanctions regime against Russia, despite a string of emissaries from the US, EU and other countries calling on India to shift its position in the Ukraine crisis.
Guest: D.B. Venkatesh Varma, former Indian Ambassador to Moscow
Host: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Reenu Cyriac
