The impact of war on India - Russia ties | In Focus podcast

Suhasini Haidar April 07, 2022 19:55 IST

D.B. Venkatesh Varma speaks to us on how the war is upending geopolitics, and the impact on India-Russia ties.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Delhi reaffirmed India’s decision not to join the sanctions regime against Russia, despite a string of emissaries from the US, EU and other countries calling on India to shift its position in the Ukraine crisis. Guest: D.B. Venkatesh Varma, former Indian Ambassador to Moscow Host: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



