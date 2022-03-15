Podcast

Nalin Mehta on how India became a BJP-centric polity | The Hindu on Books Podcast

In this episode, we are joined by Nalin Mehta, author of ‘The New BJP: Modi and the Making of the World’s Largest Political Party’, a book that looks at the factors behind the rise of the BJP to a position of hegemony in Indian politics. How did India become a BJP-centric polity, from first being ruled mostly by the Congress, to a period of coalitions drawn from regional players and socialists and then a bipolar system? Mehta examines all these templates.

Guest: Nalin Mehta, Political scientist, author and journalist

Host: Nistula Hebbar, Political Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Reenu Cyriac


Our code of editorial values

Printable version | Mar 15, 2022 5:02:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/nalin-mehta-on-how-india-became-a-bjp-centric-polity-the-hindu-on-books-podcast/article65227285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY