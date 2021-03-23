Lloyd Austin’s visit and the unfolding picture on U.S.-India relations | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode we look at the recent visit of U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to India and link it to various other geopolitical developments such as the first Quad leadership summit that took place recently and the U.S.-China summit in Alaska. All these interactions and relationships are deeply interconnected to help us unpack some of these events and to discuss the future trajectory of the U.S.-India relationship under the Biden administration, we are joined today by Professor Joshua T. White. Dr. White Joshua T. White is Associate Professor of the Practice of South Asia Studies and Fellow at the Edwin O. Reischauer Center for East Asia Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He previously served at the White House as senior advisor and director for South Asian Affairs in the Obama administration's National Security Council, where he advised the president and national security adviser on a range of South Asia policy issues related to the Indian subcontinent, and led efforts to integrate US government policy across South and East Asia.