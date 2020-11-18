Is Ethiopia on the brink of a long ethnic civil war? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

A conflict is taking place in Ethiopia, where the country’s Nobel Prize–winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has started a military operation in the rebellious Tigray region earlier this month. Mr. Abiy has said it would be a limited campaign focussing on the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the militia-cum-political party that runs the region. However, almost two weeks into the conflict, Ethiopia risks falling into an ethnic civil war with major regional implications.

