In this episode, we take the opportunity to discuss plasma therapy for COVID-19 in detail after the ICMR on April 28 said that despite some hospitals and other facilities conducting trials it could not be deemed an approved treatment for the disease yet. We’ll also get an update on the latest numbers and the progression of the caseload in India.

(Recorded on Tuesday, April 28)

Guest: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.