Coronavirus daily update — Tablighi Jamaat, definition of hotspots and debate around masks | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

We start this show with a discussion around the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which took place earlier in the month which has unfortunately emerged as a major nodal point of infections ases in six States now can be directly traced to the event. A blame game broke out today over it but we analyse both sides of the story. Plus we get the latest updates on the number of cases in India, what we can read into the rate of the increase and a debate about whether we need to be wearing masks.

(Recorded on March 31, 2020)

Guests: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu