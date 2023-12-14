GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A COP-28 post-mortem: How will the ‘Dubai consensus’ help? | In Focus podcast

Kanchi Kohli speaks to us about the major takeaways from the COP summit, and if there are alternative modes of decision-making on climate action.

December 14, 2023

G Sampath
G. Sampath

This year’s edition of the United Nations climate summit, COP-28, concluded in Dubai earlier this week. It began with a lot of expectations – especially on the key issue of phasing out fossil fuels. In the end, a deal seems to have been worked out – to transition away from fossil fuels.

What exactly does the ‘Dubai Consensus’ entail? What are the other major takeaways from the summit? What progress, if any, has been made on climate justice? And given the slow and limited progress in CoP meetings, are there alternative modes of collective decision-making on climate action?

Guest: Kanchi Kohli, Researcher (Environment, Law and Governance) and co-author of the book ‘Development of Environmental Laws in India’.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

