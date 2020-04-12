Photos

In pictures | Easter Sunday amid the pandemic

Easter was celebrated by people in the safety of their homes and in empty churches, even as many parts of the world are under a lockdown in an effort to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some pictures of the muted celebrations this year, from across countries.

Pope Francis presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica empty of the faithful following Italy’s ban on gatherings to contain coronavirus contagion, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

A devotee offers prayers from outside a church in Egmore, Chennai, on the occasion of Good Friday. Churches and all religious places have been closed for public due to the lockdown.

(L-R) Bottles of disinfectant for leopards cage, foam cleanser for animal keeper as well as animal, and hand wash for animal keeper kept out side leopards cage by Byculla Zoo. Abhishek Satam, a biologist at the Byculla zoo said that the bottles have been kept as a precautionary measure following reports of a tiger testing positive for COVID-19 in United States.

CRPF personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in an area declared Red Zone by authorities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar. The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open.

A sand-sculpture by way of appreciating the services of doctors has been carved at Eruru, near Chillakur, in SPSR Nellore district.

Ahmedabad fire fighters use new fogging machines to disinfect the quarantine areas of Ahmedabad city. Around 20 such machines were donated by the Swadhyay family to Fire Department's in Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

