In pictures | Easter Sunday amid the pandemic

Pope Francis presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, empty of the faithful, following Italy’s ban on gatherings to contain coronavirus contagion, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Photo: AP

Pastor Nicolas Sanchez carries the Paschal candle with the "Light of Christ," inside the empty parish, with the pictures sent by the parishioners of his congregation to decorate their pews during Easter at St. Patrick Parish in North Hollywood, California, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Photo: AP

A church in Seoul, South Korea, celebrated Easter with a drive-in worship service. Photo: AP

Easter Mass in progress at Central Brooks Memorial Church, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Photo: AP

A church worker prepares for Easter service at St. Anthony's church, one of the sites attacked during last year's Easter bombings, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Photo: AP

An Easter mass, streamed online as part of social distancing measures amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in progress in an empty church in Jakarta. Photo: AFP

People in the town of Novogrudok, Belarus take part in a procession to celebrate Easter. Photo: Reuters

Children watch the Easter Bunny, a K9 police officer in costume participating in a community outreach programme to lighten the mood during the coronavirus outbreak in Jenkintown, Philadelphia. Photo: AP

Father Bruno Lefevre Pontalis stands on the rooftop of Saint Francois Xavier church to bless the city of Paris during the national lockdown for Covid-19 at Easter, in Paris, France. Photo: Bloomberg

Pastor Chitra Khadka leads a live prayer session from the library of a Church on Easter during a coronavirus-related lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal Photo: AP

Women dressed in traditional clothes of the Slavic ethnic minority community of Sorbs meet early on Easter Sunday to sing in front of a church in Schleife, eastern Germany. Photo: Reuters

A priest leads a mass during a service at the almost-empty Holy Redeemer Church during Easter, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters

A Gospel hymn is sung during a special Easter fellowship by people, outside their house, amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Dimapur, Nagaland. Photo: PTI

St. Mary's Cathedral in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India, remained closed on Easter Sunday due to the lockdown. Photo: G. Moorthy

A non-contact infrared thermometer and a Bible are seen at a church in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters