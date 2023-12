December 22, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

In an interview of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, titled “Outcome of elections in Hindi heartland has shown that Opposition needs to consolidate anti-BJP votes” (December 16, 2023, some late editions), the word Congress was added in an answer given by the Chief Minister on the recent Assembly elections. It should have been BJP. It was an editing error.