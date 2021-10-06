Top news of the day: Chhattisgarh, Punjab announce ₹50 lakh each to families of farmers and journalist killed in Lakhimpur Kheri; India’s active COVID-19 cases lowest in 203 days, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Chief Ministers of the two Congress-ruled States, along with party leader Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Lucknow, to go to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Rahul, Priyanka leave for Lakhimpur Kheri

The former Congress president left for Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport in his own vehicle after staging a brief ‘dharna’ as he was initially asked to travel in a police car.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Family of slain farmer says second autopsy also doesn't mention bullet injury

The second autopsy report of farmer Gurvinder Singh, one of the eight killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, also did not mention any bullet injuries, his family said on Wednesday a day after they had rejected the first autopsy. The body was, meanwhile, cremated in his village in Bahraich district, his family said.

India added 18,833 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,38,71,881, while the active cases declined to 2,46,687, the lowest in 203 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. IST on October 6.

The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David WC MacMillan of Princeton University. They were cited for their work in developing a new way for building molecules known as “asymmetric organocatalysis.”

Telangana says Union Minister had stated that if State withdrew case from the Supreme Court, the Centre would ‘positively’ consider forming a tribunal.

This is the second-most delayed withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon since 1960.

Narendra Dabholkar murder case | Defence counsel refuses to accept prosecution documents

Defence counsel, Suvarna Avhad said they refused to admit the documents submitted by the prosecution. “We moved an application before the court stating that the defence rejects all the documents submitted by the prosecution. We told the court that we will be contesting the documents during the trial,” she said.

Cooking gas now costs ₹899.50 per cylinder in New Delhi. Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre. Petrol now costs ₹102.94 per litre in New Delhi and diesel is priced at ₹91.42 a litre.

The senior U.S. official said that the Taliban must act, and not just speak words and that no country is in a rush on recognising the dispensation in Kabul or giving legitimacy to it.

As South Africa's anti-apartheid icon turns 90, recent racist graffiti on a portrait of the Nobel winner highlights the continuing relevance of his work for equality.

The group’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the operation was carried out by special unit forces in the Pashai area of Pagham district in Kabul Province.

However, his replacement was not immediately announced.

Under the amended norms, telecom operators will be required to provide a performance bank guarantee of up to ₹44 crore for each service for the telecom licence compared to ₹220 crore mandated under the old rule.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah directed registration of criminal cases against Tihar Jail officials and other unknown persons under relevant provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code against those involved in collusion on the basis of the report.

Hockey Belgium reacted sharply to the announcement of the winners and questioned the process as none of their Tokyo Games champions managed to win an award.

IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders eyes handsome win over Rajasthan Royals to remain ahead in play-off race

With 12 points from 13 matches, KKR are currently sitting at the fourth position in the pecking order, just ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run-rate.