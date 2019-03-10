Top news of the day: 2019 Lok Sabha polls schedule announced, no survivors in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, and more

Live updates: 17th General Election to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counting on May 23

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and will be held over seven phases followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission has announced.

Narendra Modi tweets: ‘NDA seeks your blessings again’

While the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his campaign on Twitter.

EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

The Election Commission on Sunday imposed ‘model code of conduct’ with immediate effect for the Lok Sabha elections and announced that ‘voter verifiable paper audit trail’ will be used in all polling stations this time.

Live: 4 Indians among those killed in Ethiopian Airlines flight crash

An Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, a spokesman for the airline informs. “It is confirmed it happened 8:44 (a.m.),” says the spokesman who did not give his name.

Working to get China’s support on listing Masood Azhar: U.S. official

The United States is working to convince China to allow the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar by the UNSC 1267 Committee, a senior administration official, who did not want to be named, said, speaking exclusively to The Hindu.

Brains behind Pulwama terror attack identified -- 23-year-old electrician: officials

Lesser-known Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mudasir Ahmed Khan, alias ‘Mohd Bhai’, has been identified as the brains behind the audacious terror strike in Pulwama that left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14, officials said on Sunday.

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

‘Brexit in peril’ as PM May faces heavy defeat

Brexit could be reversed if lawmakers reject the government’s exit deal, British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday after two major eurosceptic factions in parliament warned that Prime Minister Theresa May was facing a heavy defeat.

‘You hunted the hunter’: IAF praises Wing Commander Abhinandan

Continuing with its poetic praise on its personnel, the Indian Air Force on Sunday described Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as someone who “hunted the hunter”.

2 Pakistani-origin ISIS brides lose British citizenship: report

Two Pakistani-origin sisters from London are believed to be the latest set of mothers to lose their British citizenship for marrying into the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group in Syria.