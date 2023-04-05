HamberMenu
Workers, farmers descend at Ramlila Maidan to decry Centre's policies

The Masdoor-Kisan Sangarsh rally was held by the Centre of Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU)

April 05, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Labour leaders and activists join hands at the Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally called by CITU, AIKS and AIAWU, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on April 5, 2023.

Labour leaders and activists join hands at the Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally called by CITU, AIKS and AIAWU, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on April 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several left wing trade unions held a rally in New Delhi in Ramlila ground on Wednesday with hundreds of workers and farmers in a show of solidarity against the BJP-led Central Government’s alleged disregard of their basic needs and loss of livelihoods.

The Masdoor-Kisan Sangarsh rally was held by the Centre of Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU).

The leaders speaking at the rally warned the government that the rally was an indication of the surging anger of the workers of the country, an official statement from the collective said.

Hundreds of workers, farmers, and agricultural workers from different parts of the nation, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Gujarat, participated in the rally, the statement said.

The workers demanded from the government policies that allow access to education, healthcare, and a dignified life for them and their children, it said.

“The rally was addressed by the leaders of the CITU, AIKS and AIAWU and others. They warned the government that the rally was an indication of the surging anger of the working people of this country against the disregard of their basic needs while showering benefits on the big corporate,” the statement added.

