HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Win for Global South, says Russian FM, praises India for G-20 summit statement success

At press conference full of barbs about the ‘West’, Lavrov says G-7 and EU countries were made to compromise on Ukraine language by developing countries

September 10, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Suhasini Haidar
Suhasini Haidar
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference on the second day of the G-20 summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference on the second day of the G-20 summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Praising the New Delhi declaration as a “milestone” for the G-20 process, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the summit hosted by India prevented Western countries from making the Ukraine conflict the centre point of its agenda. While Mr. Lavrov denied any change to military and technical supplies to India due to the conflict, including the delivery of S-400 missile systems to India, he said that India has promised Russia new avenues of investment so that the “billions of rupees” now lying in trade surpluses with India can be utilised. He said India had been instrumental in achieving a “fair” outcome at the summit, and presented the summit statement as a diplomatic win for Russia.

“The text doesn’t mention Russia at all,” Mr. Lavrov said, adding that the “Ukrainian crisis is mentioned but only in the context of the need to settle all conflicts in the world in accordance with the UN Charter”. In the eight paragraph sections on geopolitical issues in the New Delhi Declaration issued on Saturday, the only direct mentions of Russia are with regard to reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a major shift from the Bali G-20 Statement where Russia’s actions in Ukraine were severely criticised. Mr. Lavrov said that he had not expected the outcome, but seemed clearly pleased with it. 

ALSO READ
Russia attacks Ukraine with 32 drones, 25 downed: Kyiv

In a press conference full of barbs about the G-7 and EU, that he repeatedly referred to as “the West”, Mr. Lavrov said that all G-20 declarations need a compromise. “It is good that Western countries agreed to compromise”, he added. 

“Perhaps it was the voice of their conscience,” he said, when asked why he thought the G-7 and European Union had agreed to the shift after remaining adamant on the ‘Bali paragraphs’ for months, adding that the summit marked the “awakening” of the Global South members of the G20.

ALSO READ
G-20 Summit | China backs New Delhi Declaration’s focus away from ‘geopolitics’

“Our BRICS partners Brazil, India, China and South Africa have been particularly active and thanks to these consolidated positions, the Global South has been able to protect and uphold their legitimate interests, and the West has been unable to “Ukrainize” the agenda to the detriment of the discussions for developing countries,” Mr. Lavrov told reporters in a press conference after the summit ended, giving the most credit to India for its role in uniting the global south.

Mr. Lavrov sidestepped a question about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to President Vladimir Putin to effect the breakthrough in G-20 negotiations, but said that while Sherpas negotiated the language, they took “political” guidance if they faced obstacles. He also pointed to his meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Indonesia last week on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia Summits, and said the two Ministers had been able to discuss many bilateral and multilateral issues.

ALSO READ
G-20 Summit | Ukraine says statement on Russian war ‘nothing to be proud of’

Chief among bilateral issues has been the development of a payment mechanism that would allow the two countries to fully utilise payments made in national currencies in order to sidestep U.S. and European sanctions on Russian trade after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“Our Indian friends said they would propose promising areas they can be invested in… Right now our governments are talking how to use and invest them to mutual benefit,” he said in response to a question from The Hindu.  However, he denied that India-Russia military and technical ties were facing any problems, and said that the  S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems deal is proceeding on schedule.  

Related stories

Related Topics

G20 / G-20 New Delhi 2023 / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.