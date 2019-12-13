U.P. hangman ready to execute Nirbhaya convicts

The hangman at the Meerut prison on Friday indicated that he is ready to carry out the execution in the Tihar Jail of the men convicted of raping and murdering Nirbhaya in 2012.

Pawan Jallad, whio is a third-generation hangman, said his grandfather had carried out the hanging of the two men involved in the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi besides notorious criminals Ranga and Billa.

“I am ready to carry out the execution if asked by the jail administration,” Pawan Jallad told PTI on phone, referring to the authorities at the Meerut jail.

Amid reports about preparations to hang the four men convicted of the rape and murder, Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar confirmed that Delhi’s Tihar Jail has sent out a request for hangmen.

“The Tihar Jail had asked Uttar Pradesh to provide two hangmen at short notice but since one of them in Lucknow is unwell, the other one in Meerut has been asked to remain prepared,” he said.

Mr. Jallad, who is about 55-years-old, however, said he is not aware of the identity of the convicts to be hanged but added that as the Nirbhaya case is in the news right now he might be required for those convicted in that.

Though he has not yet got any instructions from the Meerut jail administration, he said he is ready to go to Tihar Jail on 24 hours’ notice.

Mr. Jallad said his father and grandfather were also hangmen.

“My grandfather Kallu Jallad and father Babbu Jallad had done this job. I personally helped my grandfather in five executions,” Pawan Jallad claimed, adding that he accompanied his grandfather to Patiala, Allahabad, Agra and Jaipur in the past to carry out executions.

On preparations before any hanging, he said, “I have to check the strength of the rope and the platform needed for hanging besides attending to the lever used for it.”

He added that the actual preparation is undertaken two to three hours before an execution early in the morning.

Mr. Jallad said he feels no pressure as he will be executing those who had carried out the most heinous crimes.

However, the hangman said he was not happy with his profession.

“It becomes difficult to get employment at other places due to the job. Earlier, we got only ₹3,000 in wages, which was increased to ₹5,000 after lots of efforts. Who can run the household with this meagre sum. Our family is going through this bad phase for the past half a century,” he said.

Earlier, ADG (Prisons) Anand Kumar had said they received a request for two hangmen from the Tihar administration through fax on December 9. The U.P. Prisons Administration has two hangmen on its rolls, one in Lucknow and another in Meerut.

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case — Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma — are on death row for two years.

Six people were convicted for brutally raping and murdering the 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus while she was on her way back home on December 16, 2012.

Of the six people convicted in the case, one was a minor, who was sent to a rehabilitation centre, and another, Ram Singh, committed suicide in the Tihar Jail.