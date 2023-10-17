We bank on six guarantees, BRS depends on money and liquor to win elections: Revanth

October 17, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has said that his party will seek votes on the strength of the six guarantees while the BRS leadership is relying on money and liquor to win the elections.

He was addressing a press conference after the police detained him and whisked him away to Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters after he went to the Martyr’s Memorial and waited for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come and take a pledge that they both will not spend money and distribute liquor in the elections. Mr. Revanth visited the Martyr’s Memorial but was stopped by the police in the name of election code.

He said the BRS leaders like KTR and Harish Rao were repeatedly levelling baseless allegations against the Congress that they were receiving crores from neighboring States. He lashed out at the BRS leaders for holding the Congress responsible whenever there was seizure of money.

He reminded the BRS leadership that they had won the previous bypolls to Munugode through sheer money power and indiscriminate distribution of liquor.

The TPCC chief said that KCR believed not in people but in alcohol and money. He dared the BRS if it was ready to show its manifesto and seek votes. He faulted the government machinery for not restricting those who had staged protest against the Congress. He said KCR was attacking the Congress using his private army.

Pravallika death, State murder

The Congress president took exception to the manner in which attempt was made to tarnish the image of Pravallika, a government job aspirant, who committed suicide two days ago. He said that Pravallika’s death was definitely a murder by the government. He said that the unemployed youth are experiencing hell under KCR’s rule.

He said the family of the victim would be confined and prevented from meeting Congress leader and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. He gave a call to the unemployed to vote against the BRS.