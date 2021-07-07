Telangana

Khammam records big spike in COVID cases

Telangana recorded 772 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,29,054.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area recorded the maximum number of daily cases at 88, followed by 86 in Khammam. In case of the latter, it was a spike in numbers — on Tuesday, the district had logged 30 cases. The last spike was observed on June 29 when infections in the districts crossed 100 and dropped thereafter.

Other districts posting a high number of cases were Nalgonda (57), Warangal Urban (51), Karimnagar (48) and Peddapalli (41).

While 1,10,141 samples were put to test, results of 1,193 were awaited. Seven patients succumbed to the infection, pushing up the death toll to 3,710.

So far, the State has conducted a little over 1.93 crore tests. As of Wednesday evening, there were 11,472 active cases.


