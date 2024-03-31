GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for procession from Charminar

Officials said the procession will start from inside Charminar and proceed towards Masjid-E-Imamia near Kali Kabar in Mirchowk

March 31, 2024 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory in connection with the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, which will be observed on March 31. Officials said the procession will start from inside Charminar and proceed towards Masjid-E-Imamia near Kali Kabar in Mirchowk.

The procession will pass through Charkaman–Gulzar Houz–Pather Gatti–Madina–Tipu Khana Masjid–Chatta Bazar–Lakkad Kote–Darushifa Grounds–S.J Rotary and conclude at Masjid-E-Imamia. Traffic from Charminar to MGBS exit gate will be diverted from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

These restrictions apply to all types of vehicular traffic including the RTC buses, private buses and other vehicles who are proceeding in the route of procession of Hazrat Ali till the procession reaches its end. 

