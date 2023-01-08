HamberMenu
Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on January 8, 2023

January 08, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

N. Rahul
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Police took up intensive checking of two-wheelers at several junctions in Hyderabad in the aftermath of six chain snatching incidents between 6.20 AM and 8.10 in a contiguous belt of the city yesterday. A posse of police was stationed at all check points in vantage spots

2. Three youths were killed in a car accident near Kattangur near Nakrekal on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway in the early hours. They had attended a valima dinner in Hyderabad and were returning to Khammam when the car overturned.

3. The State road transport corporation will run mini buses named ‘Cyber Liner’ for IT employees in three IT corridors of Gachibowli from January 9. They will be introduced from the metro railway stations in the area to their respective offices.

