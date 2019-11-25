Woman found raped, killed in remote tribal area in Telangana

In an unusual incident in the Agency tracts, a woman was found raped and murdered, presumed to be by more than one assailant, in the remote tribal Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The body was found with the head smashed with a boulder and some knife injuries on the body. The dastardly act apparently took place on Sunday, but the body was found on Monday morning.

According to Jainoor Inspector Javaji Suresh, the 30-year-old victim and her husband were travelling vendors. They were residents of Jainoor mandal headquarters in the same district.

The victim’s husband had dropped her off at Yellapatar village on Sunday and went to some other village on his daily routine. He found her missing when he returned to pick her up late in the afternoon and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Lingapur police station.

After a search, her body was found without the gold ornaments that the victim had reportedly worn. Soon, the kin and members of the victim’s community staged a rasta roko at the mandal headquarters village with the body and allowed it to be taken to Utnoor for post-mortem only after Asifabad DSP A. Satyanarayana assured the agitators that justice would be done.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the police have detained two suspects belonging to Jainoor. They, however, said nothing can be said about the case until further investigation.