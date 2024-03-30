KTR sends legal notices to media houses and YouTube channels for defamatory content

March 30, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has sent legal notices to certain media houses and YouTube channels for spreading defamatory and slanderous content with an intention to tarnish his image.

The legal notice said there has been a concerning trend of deliberate attacks on various social media platforms and certain individuals and entities with vested interests have been spreading false news targeting KTR and his family members on unrelated matters.

However, the notice warned that if the channels fail to comply within seven days he will be compelled to pursue further legal action against them. Additionally, the process of sending notices to other social media channels is also on.

It said legal notices were issued to several social media channels, urging them to immediately remove the defamatory content and some channels have responded apologetically, and the derogatory links have been taken down.