GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR sends legal notices to media houses and YouTube channels for defamatory content

March 30, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has sent legal notices to certain media houses and YouTube channels for spreading defamatory and slanderous content with an intention to tarnish his image.

The legal notice said there has been a concerning trend of deliberate attacks on various social media platforms and certain individuals and entities with vested interests have been spreading false news targeting KTR and his family members on unrelated matters.

However, the notice warned that if the channels fail to comply within seven days he will be compelled to pursue further legal action against them. Additionally, the process of sending notices to other social media channels is also on.

It said legal notices were issued to several social media channels, urging them to immediately remove the defamatory content and some channels have responded apologetically, and the derogatory links have been taken down.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.