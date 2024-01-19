GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 slated for January 27, 28

India’s largest pop culture celebration is back in Hyderabad after a gap of three years; comics, gaming, cosplay, stand-up on cards; goodies promised to all attendees

January 19, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Every attendee will receive an exclusive copy of Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet No.1 comic book along with a limited edition DC Comics Batman poster and a commemorative Comic Con India bag. 

Hyderabad Comic Con 2024, the largest pop culture celebration in the subcontinent, is back in Twin Cities after a gap of three years.

The event, to be held at Hitex in Madhapur on January 27 and 28, will showcase comics by a bevy of upcoming publishing houses and Indian artists such as Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Sufi Comics, Prasad Bhat, Raj Comics by Sanjay Gupta, Lilorosh, Acid Toad, Garbage Bin, Corporate Comics, Bullseye Press, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO and Abhijeet Kini. International artists Rico Renzi and Danesh Mohiuddin will also be at the event.

“This is our biggest show in the city yet, showcasing the best of Indian comics, fan experiences, cosplay, gaming, geeky shopping and so much more. The ‘Arena’ (in association with The Esports Club), a 40,000 sq.ft. gaming arena, will also host daily tournaments and other exciting activities for all attendees,” said Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma.

Panels and exclusive sessions with the likes of Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics and Crunchyroll; stand-up comedy by Aakash Gupta and by Binge-O-Clock duo Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah; and performances by MC Altaf, Proximity Crew, Geek Fruit, Hip Hop artist Panther and many more are on the cards.

Every attendee will receive an exclusive copy of Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet No.1 comic book along with a limited edition DC Comics Batman poster and a commemorative Comic Con India bag.

Daily timings: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Passes are available on www.comiccon.in and Book My Show. Website link: www.comicconindia.com, according to a press release on Friday.

