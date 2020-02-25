Delhi violence state sponsored: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed that the violence in Delhi is not a communal riot but State-sponsored violence.

Mr. Owaisi, addressing the media at party headquarters in Darussalaam, sought to buttress his allegation by invoking Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra’s recent reported ‘ultimatum’ to clear roads of anti-CAA protesters or he would not listen to the police.

“Whatever violence is happening in Delhi is State-sponsored violence. If an ex-MLA gives ultimatum in presence of a DCP, he was told by the party to stand with DCP and give the ultimatum. We are all seeing what is happening because of it,” Mr. Owaisi claimed, and said that he condemned all kinds of violence.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian criticised Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy for his presence in Hyderabad said that he should take charge of his ministry and put an end to the violence. “Your presence is Hyderabad and absence in Delhi gives the impression that you too knew that there was something brewing,” Mr. Owaisi said.

Earlier in the day the AIMIM chief took to Twitter and batted for the army’s presence to stop the violence. “The situation in North East Delhi is only getting worse. If @PMOIndia wants to restore peace, it is incumbent on you that Army takes over the area. Cops have abdicated their duty & are colluding with mobs. The only way to secure lives & limbs is to hand over the area to the army,” he tweeted.