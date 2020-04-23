Coronavirus | Telangana CM hopeful of COVID-19 cases coming down soon

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed the hope that due to the strict implementation of lockdown in the State and quarantining the people affected by COVID-19, the coronavirus transmission may come down in Telangana.

He said 15 persons were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive in the tests held on April 22 and possibly that number would further come down in the coming days.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 and lockdown implementation at Pragathi Bhavan till 11.30 p.m. on April 22 with Health Minister Etala Rajender, Chief Secretary, DGP and Principal Secretary, Health Dept. and CMO officials.

A team of senior officials toured Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts on implementation of lockdown till evening and later they reached Pragathi Bhavan and explained the situation to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Rao also reviewed the situation in Hyderabad and other areas of the State. The medical officers told him that there were indications that the coronavirus cases would be decreasing.

The Chief Minister said that all those affected by the virus were identified and a list of their contacts was prepared and tests were conducted. As a result the State could estimate the number of COVID-19 affected persons across the State. Based on that containment zones were set up through out the State. All the contacts of the affected persons were quarantined. As a result the State could control the spread and people were cooperating. If people extend the cooperation for a few more days following the lockdown and containment rules, there would be good results, he said.