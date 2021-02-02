Cases booked against farmers, leader

They had laid seige to ITC wood pulp unit

The Burgampahad police have registered cases against the BJP Kisan Morcha State president K. Sridhar Reddy and several others on charges of trespassing into the ITC PSPD unit at Sarapaka and damaging the solar power fence and traffic safety barriers at the entrance of the unit on Thursday.

Cases were booked against them under Sections 143, 341, 448 and 427 read with 149 of the IPC based on a complaint lodged by the security staff of the paper mill on the same day, sources said.

It may be mentioned that the activists of the BJP Kisan Morcha along with a group of farmers laid a siege to the paper mill of the ITC PSPD unit on Thursday demanding assured mill landed price of ₹ 4,500 per tonne of pulpwood produce and implementation of the 2018 agreement reached with the farmers’ associations in toto.