Call for extra security for govt. doctors

To provide a secured work environment for doctors, nurses and other health staff at government hospitals, officials are assessing critical areas in hospitals where security needed to be improved.

Security issues have become important in hospitals after attendants of a patient allegedly attacked senior medical officer at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Dr. K. Anvesh, recently. NIMS Resident Doctors’ Association have been demanding additional security in the campus as similar attacks were reported earlier too.

In fact, at a recently-held meeting with State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) members put forth a similar request.

“Eatala Rajender issued directions to identify new critical areas in government hospitals where security is required. The process is on. After a report on it is tabled, a request will be sent to the DGP to allot their Special Protection Force (SPF) at hospitals. Separate funds for this purpose would be allotted,” said a senior official from the State health department.