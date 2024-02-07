BRS leaders Balka Suman, Dasoju Sravan flayed for ‘derogatory’ remarks on CM Revanth 

February 07, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress leaders as well as Osmania University (OU) student leaders have warned Balka Suman and Dasoju Sravan of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) against using derogatory words for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, stating that similar treatment would be meted out to them if they continued to use foul language.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, TPCC spokesperson Bhavani Reddy accused both leaders of using offensive language against Congress members, allegedly at the behest of BRS senior leaders including K.T. Rama Rao. “We will not tolerate this behaviour any longer. If they don’t mend their ways, they will have to face the music from our cadre,” she warned.

Meanwhile, Osmania University students protested by burning an effigy of Mr. Rama Rao, alleging that he had prompted Suman and other leaders to make such comments just to divert the ongoing debate on the large-scale corruption during their regime.

Ms. Reddy cautioned that OU students would teach BRS leaders a lesson if they behaved inappropriately.

Chairman of Telangana Pradesh Fisherman Congress Mettu Sai Kumar described Suman as a puppet of former Chief Minister and BRS president K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s family. “Despite facing defeat in the Assembly election, Suman has not changed his attitude,” said Kumar, referring to the people of Chennur constituency’s rejection of Suman.