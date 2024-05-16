GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bandi Sanjay holds get-together of BJP cadres from across the State in Karimnagar

The get-together event comes in the aftermath of the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Sanjay contested from the high-profile Karimnagar seat seeking re-election from the key constituency in north Telangana.

Updated - May 16, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 01:10 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
BJP candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat Bandi Sanjay Kumar. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP national general secretary and the party candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a get-together of the party cadres from booth level to the State level at a private function hall in Karimnagar on Wednesday night.

The get-together event comes in the aftermath of the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Sanjay contested from the high-profile Karimnagar seat seeking re-election from the key constituency in north Telangana.

According to party sources, Adilabad MLA Payal Shanker, the party candidates from Peddapalli and Warangal constituencies Gomasa Srinivas and Aroori Ramesh were among those who attended the event. Scores of BJP cadres from various parts of the State mainly from north Telangana attended the get-together. Speakers at the get-together exuded confidence that Mr. Sanjay will emerge triumphant from Karimnagar constituency with a huge margin for the second time in a row.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.