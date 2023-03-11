WS Industries emerges a successful bidder for a 254-acre property  

March 11, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

WS Industries (India) Limited was the successful bidder for a property measuring 254 acres situated at Sunguvarchatram, Sriperumbudur Taluk, Kancheepuram under an auction conducted by Central Bank of India, SAM Hyderabad Branch.

According to details provided by the company, the deal was closed for ₹107.35 crore. S.Nagarajan, Chairman of WS Industries (India) Limited, said over phone that the board has formulated plans to develop a modern logistics park and in consultation with architects to develop an integrated township with attendant infrastructure. “Currently, there is a huge demand for such spaces and this property is close to many MNCs and automobile firms. We will be having affordable housing project here,” he said.