Webinar held on study and work prospects of MBA in data science

Course helps graduates make better business decisions

An MBA in data science helps graduates or professionals to combine their analytical skills and business management knowledge.

The course will enable them to convert data analytics into better business decisions. It is also a valuable addition for data scientists who are always eager to crunch numbers.

At a webinar on Data science: study and work in USA/Canada hosted by The Hindu in association with the International School of Engineering (INSOFE) on Sunday, panelists discussed the process of applying to the course in INSOFE and careers in data science management. INSOFE is recognised as Asia’s first data science education institute that provides research and consulting experience.

It offers collaborative global programmes to students from diverse educational disciplines and professions.

Dakshinamurthy V. Kolluru, founder and President of INSOFE, said, the institution offers bachelors, masters, doctoral and executive doctoral programmes in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

Gaurav Agarwal, CEO, Soothsayer Analytics LLC, U.S. spoke about data science services, building product/framework for energy procurement, demand forecasting, fraud detection and what data science means in business terms.

Soma Giri Parupalli, vice president of INSOFE, explained the process of entry into the institution and the study period in India.

After finishing the subsequent semesters in the partner universities abroad, students can confirm their acceptance to the conditional offer letter. However, the job offer is non-binding and students are free to explore other employment opportunities.