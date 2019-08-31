TN govt. introduces Vinayaka idols that grows into plants

As environment-friendly Vinayaka idols are catching up with devotees, the Horticulture department has introduced seed-embedded Vinayaka idols for sales this year.

“We have made 3,000 pieces this year. They are available for sale in our office in Chepauk, Semmozhi Park in Teynampet and our Madhavaram Horticulture park,” said N. Subbaiyan, director of the department.

Each idol, placed in a clay pot, costs ₹200. The department also has asked their units in districts to manufacture similar idols.

“You know the clay available in Madhavaram is very rich in nutrients and encourages plant growth. We have used only seeds of vegetables such as brinjal, tomato, chilly and green vegetables. If someone is interested in procuring an idol embedded with seeds of fruit plants and trees, we can make them too,” Mr Subbaiyan said.

The seed Vinayaka reduces the burden of immersing the idols in water bodies and sea.

“The idea is to prevent pollution. We have not added any colour or chemicals. After performing the pooja, the family can pour water on the statue and it will dissolve in the pot and encourage germination of plants. They can also cherish that it is a God’s gift,” he said.