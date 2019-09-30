NEET impersonation case: Three private medical college deans quizzed

The CB-CID, which is probing the NEET impersonation case, on Sunday summoned the deans of three private medical colleges to Theni and questioned them in connection with the admission of first-year MBBS students into their institutions.

Sri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute dean Premanath, medical superintendent Sukumaran Annamalai, Sree Balaji Medical College dean A. Sivakumar and SRM Medical College Hospital dean A. Sundaram were among those questioned, sources said.

Based on the reported confessions of Theni Medical College student Udit Surya and his father Venkatesan, who were arrested in connection with the case, the police went in search of Mohammed Irfan, a student of the Dharmapuri Government Medical College. While he was untraceable, his father Mohammed Shafi was arrested in Vaniyambadi. He runs two clinics there. Police sources said he will be brought to Theni for interrogation on Monday.

Rahul and his father Davis, who were also arrested, were produced before a Judicial Magistrate’s court and remanded in judicial custody.

On Saturday, the CB-CID police arrested Praveen and his father A.K.S. Saravanan.

However, Abirami and her father Madhavan, who were examined by the police, were let off.

CB-CID SP Vijayakumar told The Hindu that certain documents of Abirami were sent to the Forensic Sciences Department. “It may take two or three days for us to get the report. So, we decided to let them off,” he said, adding that the girl may have to appear for any further investigation.

A highly-placed source said the investigation conducted so far with the accused indicated that all the students in question had gone through the same agent who, after taking money from them, arranged impersonators.