Tamil Nadu fixes tariff for private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

The Tamil Nadu State Health department has determined maximum applicable rates for per day treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

The hospitals have been classified under two categories - Grade A1/ A2 and Grade A3 / A4. An official release said, in the general ward, Grade A1 and A2 hospitals may levy a maximum of Rs. 7,500 per day; whereas Grade A3 and A4 hospitals may levy up to Rs. 5,000 per day of admission.

However, in case of admission to intensive care unit, all hospitals, irrespective of the grades they fall under, have been instructed that the charges may not exceed Rs. 15,000 per day.

The release from the Health department said the decision was made following complaints from patients that private hospitals were charging huge sums of money for COVID-19 treatment. The Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu branch, had also demanded that tariff in private hospitals be capped.

The Health department had formed a committee headed by Health Secretary to arrive at the tariff, the release said.