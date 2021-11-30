Officials from ChildLine prevented the marriage of a 16-year-old girl with a 22-year-old youth, scheduled to be held in a temple at Kattumannarkovil on Monday. Alerted by a caller through ChildLine helpline 1098, a team of officials visited the house of the minor in Chithirasoolai, a few hours before ‘Muhurtham’ and stopped the marriage after summoning the parents of the girl and the bridegroom. The officials obtained written undertaking from the parents.
Officials stop child marriage in Cuddalore
Special Correspondent
Cuddalore,
November 30, 2021 22:55 IST
