No meeting scheduled on May 23: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said there was no meeting of alliance partners scheduled on May 23 by the Congress, and it was only the media that was talking about such a meeting. He made the remarks while rubbishing the predictions made by exit polls, though they had given the DMK the advantage in Tamil Nadu.

“Who said there is a meeting of alliance parties on May 23? You (media) only are putting out such information. We will get to know the results of the polls on the night of May 23. Only after we know the results can such meetings be organised and only then will they be fruitful. We are waiting for that,” Mr. Stalin told reporters.

The DMK leader said the party would not go by the exit poll predictions and would wait for the actual results on May 23.