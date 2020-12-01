No fresh case reported in two districts

Nine districts clock infections in single digits; nine deaths take the toll to 11,712

As many as 1,410 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, while 1,456 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of persons undergoing treatment stood at 10,997.

Of the 37 districts, Perambalur and Ariyalur reported no fresh cases. Perambalur reported zero case for the second day in a row.

Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar recorded fresh cases in single digit.

A total of 385 persons tested positive in Chennai, taking the city’s overall tally to 2,15,360. The city accounted for 3,749 active cases, while 2,07,761 persons were discharged and 3,850 have died so far.

Coimbatore followed with 146 cases, while Chengalpattu reported 84 cases and Tiruppur 73 cases. Tiruvallur accounted for 69 cases, and Erode and Salem had 59 cases each. Kancheepuram had 55 cases.

The fresh infections took the State’s overall tally to 7,81,915. So far, a total of 7,59,206 persons have been discharged after treatment. Nine more deaths were recorded in the State — three each in Chennai and Tiruvallur and one each in Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Virudhunagar — taking the toll to 11,712. All of them had co-morbid conditions.

Two of them were aged in their 30s. A 35-year-old man from Virudhunagar with congenital kyphoscoliosis had tested positive on November 18. He was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever for five days and difficulty in breathing for three days on November 19. He died on November 28 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 39-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who had asthma and was admitted to the Government Hospital, Pallipattu, died on the same day of admission on November 22, owing to COVID-19 pneumonia/sequelae. He had complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. As many as 62,616 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,20,60,001 samples have been tested so far.