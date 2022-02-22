Madurai Campus Connect | ‘Leverage social media’

Social media plays a vital role in career development, Career Consultant and Analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi has said. “Use the social networking sites not for posting selfies but to display your knowledge and skillsets. Create a brand for yourself in the social media,” Mr Gandhi told students of Queen Mira International School at a career guidance programme held for senior students and their parents.

He urged the parents to allow their wards to have social media accounts, but asked them to remain vigilant. If they were apprehensive, he said, they can have access to their accounts.

“Start a Twitter account and keep tweeting about subject, including events happening in your school, create an Instagram account, Facebook page, a blog and a YouTube channel. Have two accounts, one personal and another official, in sites such as Instagram if you want to post

personal matters. Your presence in the social media, if you use it to display your positive side, can land you good jobs as corporate companies look into your profiles for recruitment,” he told the students, asking them to be transparent with their parents.