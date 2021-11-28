‘Implement POCSO Act stringently’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday directed officials to implement the POCSO Act stringently to curb sexual offences against children completely.

At a meeting with officials, he directed the police to file FIRs in the cases of sexual offences against children, investigate them quickly and ensure that those found guilty were brought to book.

He also asked the officials to ensure that the affected children were given adequate relief and the Departments concerned to work cohesively to provide such children with counselling, medical help and legal help.

The meeting came after cases of sexual offences against school children coming to light.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that priority was given to affected children in medical aid and treatment.

He also asked officials to make sure that Childline helpline 1098 and its details were displayed in each classroom and published in all school textbooks from the coming academic year.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek help and counselling by calling the State’s helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Childline helpline number is 1098).