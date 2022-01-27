IIT Madras, Larsen and Toubro Infotech to develop low-cost 5G network

The partnership aims to improve connectivity in rural India

Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, is partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to develop a low-cost, low-frequency 5G network for better connectivity in rural areas.

LTI will provide expertise for research capabilities and offer relevant infrastructure to create the low-cost base station.

Nachiket Deshpande, chief operating officer and executive board member of LTI, said the partnership is a commitment to leverage the technology to better connect people in remote parts of the country. The project is part of LTI’s one-step corporate social responsibility programme.

Radha Krishna Ganti, assistant professor, Department of Electrical Engineering at the Institute and principal investigator for the project, said the technology had immense potential and could prove to be the best option to bridge the digital divide. In urban areas, it would advance and enhance the benefits of digital technologies over a faster connectivity network.

LTI will also work with IIT-M to build and use cases, leveraging the 5G test bed for application in multiple domains such as smart manufacturing, industry 4.0, smart cities and multimedia.