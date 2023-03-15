ICT Academy signs two MoUs at 50th edition of Bridge’23

March 15, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The ICT Academy signed two memoranda of understanding on Tuesday in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the 50 th edition of Bridge’23.

The first MoU was signed with Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Ltd. (TAHDCO) to train 6,000 SC/ST unemployed youths in job-oriented skills with relevance to the Information technology and IT enabled services, banking, financial services and insurance, retail and telecom.

The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Center signed an MoU to prepare the talents of Tamil Nadu for industry 4.0 technologies, including automation and mechatronics, motion control, robotics and machine tools. This partnership will benefit around 500 engineering institutions in the State, generating employment for 2.5 lakh youths.

Hari Balachandran, Chief Executive Officer, ICT Academy; T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services; and J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, were present.

Delivering his address at the 50 th edition of Bridge’23, organised by ICT Academy and the Information Technology and Digital Services Department on ‘Building Human Capital for A Trillion Dollar Digital Economy,’ Mr. Stalin said, “The younger generation should use technology for their development but they should not become slaves of technology. Crimes committed with the help of technology are becoming increasingly common. Some political forces are using it to spread rumours and destroy law and order. Online rummy game is costing human lives.”

The Chief Minister further said, “With Tamil Nadu continuing to lead the IT sector, the government is committed not only towards sustaining growth but also towards accelerating it. Thus, Tamil Nadu can achieve double benefits like economic prosperity and increased employment.”

Mr. Mano Thangaraj said the IT sector now employed around 8 lakh people and the government wanted to triple the number by 2030. He also highlighted the importance of skilling the IT workforce.

Mr. Hari Balachandran said the initiatives taken by his team were helping Tamil Nadu build its human capital.

On the sidelines of the event, Mr. Mano Thangaraj, along with J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, spoke to the human resources heads of companies, explained the training partnerships and how companies could use the talent pool trained for hiring.