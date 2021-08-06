GAIL pipeline will not be allowed: CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that the GAIL underground pipeline, cutting through agricultural lands, will not be allowed.

His assurance came against the backdrop of protests by farmers that were revived in some villages of Thally in Krishnagiri and in Dharmapuri, after pipelines were brought in by GAIL officials.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, Mr. Stalin said, “Explanations have already been given through the department concerned, and I reiterate it. GAIL pipeline shall not be allowed at any cost to the detriment of farmers and their lands.” This was his government’s categorical position on the Kochi-Kootanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru gas pipeline project.

To a question on the details of pattas that were granted under the DMK government in 2000 but were missing from revenue records, leaving the patta-holders with only the copy of the patta without corresponding proof, Mr. Stalin said this was a common complaint across the State.

“The previous [AIADMK] government had not acted on it, and this was seen in all districts. Soon, the government will regularise all the pattas,” he said.