Tamil Nadu

Former councillor killed

Sundar, 50, a former councillor and functionary of the All India N.R. Congress was hacked to death on Wednesday.

According to the D-Nagar police, a group of assailants hacked Sundar while he was on his regular walk near Mettupalayam truck terminal. He died on the spot, the police said.

A resident of Indira Nagar constituency, Sundar represented Kamaraj Nagar and was a functionary of AINRC.

Police said they are looking into various aspects behind the crime, including his previous involvement in a few cases. He was also involved in various business, including real estate, police said.

Forensic experts visited the spot and a sniffer dog was taken to the place to gather evidence.

Relatives and friends of the deceased staged a road roko near Jipmer, demanding the arrest of the culprits. They also damaged the windscreen of a PRTC bus plying on the route.

