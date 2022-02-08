COVID cases are gradually declining: Health Secretary

Positivity rate is a little over 10% in two districts, says J. Radhakrishnan

With fresh coronavirus infections gradually declining in the State, two districts — Ranipet and Krishnagiri — have a positivity rate of a little over 10%, according to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

After inspecting the COVID-19 ward at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital on Monday, he said, “COVID-19 cases had peaked around January 20, when the State recorded more than 30,000 cases, and has since been declining gradually. On Sunday, the State recorded 6,120 cases. Cases are declining in almost all the districts, with Chennai’s positivity rate dropping below 5%. Still, the positivity rate is slightly above 10% in Ranipet and Krishnagiri. Cases are on the decline in these districts as well.”

Special attention was being provided to the districts bordering Kerala, like Coimbatore, Theni, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur; districts bordering Andhra Pradesh, like Tiruvallur; and tourist destinations like the Nilgiris, he said.

Active cases down

“The gradual decline in cases has brought down the active caseload. We had 2.13 lakh active cases seven to eight days ago. This has quickly dropped to 1,21,828 active cases,” he said.

The Health Secretary said that of the 1,34,624 beds allocated to COVID-19 patients, 5,975, or 4%, were currently occupied. Currently, 3% of non-oxygen-supported beds, 6% of oxygen-supported beds and 8% of ICU beds were occupied in the State, he said.

“With cases declining quickly, there has also been a decline in the public’s adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour like masking,” he said, adding that such complacency could lead to a surge in cases.

Stressing the need for vaccination, he said about 1.06 crore people were yet to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, and R. Shanthimalar, dean of KMC, were present.