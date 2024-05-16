GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment celebrates golden jubilee

A panel discussion on the operational and technological requirements of tank warfare in the 21st Century was held

Published - May 16, 2024 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Research and Development Organisation Chief Samir V. Kamat viewing the various products developed by the CVRDE that are on display at the event.

Defence Research and Development Organisation Chief Samir V. Kamat viewing the various products developed by the CVRDE that are on display at the event. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), celebrated its golden jubilee at its campus in Avadi on Thursday. DRDO Chief Samir V. Kamat was present at the event.

Director-General of Armament and Combat Engineering Prateek Kishore, senior scientists of various DRDO units from across the country, officers from the armed forces, officials from the Central and State governments, and industry partners participated, an official release said.

On the occasion, various products developed by the CVRDE were on display. A panel discussion on the operational and technological requirements of tank warfare in the 21st Century was held.

The CVRDE designed the country’s main battle tank – Arjun – and made improvements through its MBT Arjun Mk-1A. Arjun ARRV, Combat Improved Ajeya, Carrier Motor Tracked, Bridge Layer Tank, Carrier Command Post Tracked, Advanced Tracked Armoured Fighting Vehicles (T-AFV) are among the products designed by the CVRDE.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.