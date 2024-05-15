GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coast Guard exercise over pollution response off Chennai coast

Published - May 15, 2024 03:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Indian Coast Guard’s three-day ‘Regional Level Pollution Response Exercise-2024’ between May 13 and 15, ships and aircraft engaged in the exercise off the Chennai coast.

The exercise was held as part of annual training programme with participation from the Coast Guard, ports, oil handling agencies, State Disaster Management Authority, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Greater Chennai Corporation, an official release said.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard ships and aircraft demonstrated pollution response capabilities in the sea off the Chennai coast, it said. Dornier aircraft and ALH helicopter were also engaged in the exercise.

“The overall objective of the Pollution Response exercise was to integrate all organizations as per their roles and responsibilities in combating oil spill at sea and subsequent shore line clean up operations,” it said.

