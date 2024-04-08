GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre & State govt. bound to maintain data regarding sexual harassment complaints at workplaces, says Madras High Court

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad say, such a statutory obligation had been imposed upon them under the Act itself

April 08, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The PIL petition had been filed by R. Karuppusamy for constitution of Internal Complaints Committee in all mills and factories which employ more than 10 people.

The PIL petition had been filed by R. Karuppusamy for constitution of Internal Complaints Committee in all mills and factories which employ more than 10 people.

The Madras High Court has emphasised that the Centre as well as the State government are bound to monitor the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013 and maintain data regarding the number of complaints filed and disposed of.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad pointed out that Section 23 of the Act imposes such an obligation on the Centre with respect to workplaces owned, financed or controlled by it and on the State government with respect to all other workplaces.

“The appropriate government is bound to adhere to the mandate of the law. In case dereliction is found, then certainly the aggrieved person can make a complaint to the appropriate authority and seek redressal against it,” the Division Bench observed while disposing of a public interest litigation petition.

The PIL petition had been filed by R. Karuppusamy for constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in all mills and factories which employ more than 10 people and also the district level Local Complaints Committee (LCC) for dealing with complaints from workplaces with less than 10 employees.

The Division Bench recorded the submission of State Government Pleader A. Edwin Prabhakar, assisted by Government Advocate T.K. Saravanan, that the LCCs had been constituted in all districts to deal with complaints from workplaces with less than 10 employees and where the complaint was against the employer himself.

However, when the petitioner’s counsel P. Selvi insisted that the implementation of the Act should also be monitored effectively, the judges disposed of the case after referring to the statutory obligation imposed upon the Centre as well as the State government under Section 23.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.