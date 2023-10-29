HamberMenu
Case booked against VCK spokesperson Vikraman

He has been booked under several sections of Indian Penal Code, IT Act 2000, and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, based on a complaint lodged by Kiruba Munusamy, a woman advocate.

October 29, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Vikraman, actor and spokesperson of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

R. Vikraman, actor and spokesperson of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) | Photo Credit: Instagram / vikraman_r_official

A case has been registered against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) spokesperson R. Vikraman by Vadapalani All Women Police station (AWPS) on Sunday, October 29, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by a 37-year-old woman advocate. 

A senior officer of the City Police said Kiruba Munusamy, who got acquainted with Mr. Vikraman through social media, had alleged that after assuring to marrying her, he had borrowed ₹13 lakh and a laptop from her. However, he failed to keep the promise. She alleged he had abused and harassed her. 

The accused has been booked under several sections of Indian Penal Code, IT Act 2000, and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. 

  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
