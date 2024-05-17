GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Anbumani calls for proper maintenance of government buses

Published - May 17, 2024 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday called for proper maintenance of old buses operated by the State Transport Corporations.

In a statement, he cited the incident of tyre breaking off a running bus in Mayiladuthurai district. The poor maintenance of buses operated by State Transport Corporations was condemnable. There have been increasing incidents of faulty buses being operated and accidents, he said.

Despite Transport Corporations assuring that repairs have been carried out in buses, the incident in Mayiladuthurai district raised questions. Old buses which have been there for over six years should be replaced with new buses and the State government should allocate adequate funds for buying spares, he demanded.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.