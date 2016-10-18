Russian booked for flying UAV in Rameswaram

The police here booked a Russian national, part of an 81-member ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ movement team, for flying an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple without police permission.

Acting on the direction of Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, Rameswaram Temple police registered a first information report (FIR) against the Russian national, Rusnurtdinov Ruslan (30), for defying police orders on Monday.

Police said Ruslan was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 287 (negligence conduct with respect to machine) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Ruslan from Russian Federation was seen flying the UAV at Keezhavasal near the temple on Monday afternoon with one of his friends.

The 81-member team of pilgrims – 24 men and 57 women – had arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit.

They left for Srirangam on Monday evening.

The police seized the UAV and allowed Ruslan to proceed to Tiruchi along with others.

He was asked to present himself for enquiry before leaving the country, the police said.

